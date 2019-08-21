The Kieno Kammies Show

Nedbank Business Ignite - a feedback


Tshepo Phakathi Founder at Kaello Business Hub

What decriminalizing cannabis means for the workplace

What decriminalizing cannabis means for the workplace

21 August 2019 8:43 AM
The World View - A Brazilian bus hijacker

The World View - A Brazilian bus hijacker

21 August 2019 8:01 AM
Cycling: Nic Dlamini selected for his first grand tour, the Vuelta Espana

Cycling: Nic Dlamini selected for his first grand tour, the Vuelta Espana

21 August 2019 7:43 AM
Exclusive parking spot offered at R1.25 million

Exclusive parking spot offered at R1.25 million

21 August 2019 7:40 AM
Pretoria man mauled to death by lion

Pretoria man mauled to death by lion

21 August 2019 7:19 AM
CPUT's robotics teams heading to national olympiad

CPUT's robotics teams heading to national olympiad

21 August 2019 7:05 AM
The World of Advertising: The all-import NFL is about to kick off in the US

The World of Advertising: The all-import NFL is about to kick off in the US

21 August 2019 6:54 AM
Celebrate your birthday and help a cause with got enough stuff

Celebrate your birthday and help a cause with got enough stuff

21 August 2019 6:47 AM
Barbs Wire - Donald Trump has poked fun at his own suggestion of buying Greenland from Denmark

Barbs Wire - Donald Trump has poked fun at his own suggestion of buying Greenland from Denmark

21 August 2019 6:32 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
KZN MEC urges protection for councillors after Okhahlamba Speaker escapes hit
KZN MEC urges protection for councillors after Okhahlamba Speaker escapes hit

Okhahlamba Municipality Speaker Sthembiso Zulu narrowly escaped an apparent assassination attempt on Tuesday night.

Equality Court to rule on old SA flag, BLF hate speech matter
Equality Court to rule on old SA flag, BLF hate speech matter

In the first, judgment will be handed down on whether gratuitous displays of the old South African flag constitute hate speech, unfair discrimination and harassment based on race.
Maile: 9 municipalities in Gauteng on verge of being dysfunctional
Maile: 9 municipalities in Gauteng on verge of being dysfunctional

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile appointed a committee to investigate allegations of fraud, maladministration and corruption.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us