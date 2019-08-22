The Kieno Kammies Show

Talking Tech: Automated bond-aggregator to help first-time home buyers


Andrew Price director of Mortgage Me talks to Kieno Kammies about their online platform which helps young buyers enter the Property Market.

The World View - The Greenland Spat

22 August 2019 7:52 AM
Media focus on foul language distracting from the intentions of Coastal by-law

22 August 2019 7:41 AM
It's now law - lying about your qualifications can lead to jail time

22 August 2019 7:29 AM
Nelson Mandela Foundation responds to Equality Court judgment

22 August 2019 7:22 AM
Youth Peacemaker Network launched, a brainchild of Forest Whitaker

22 August 2019 7:04 AM
Amazon rainforest 'lungs of the world' burning at record rate

22 August 2019 6:42 AM
Uitsig animal rescue in need of public assistance

22 August 2019 6:42 AM
What decriminalizing cannabis means for the workplace

21 August 2019 8:43 AM
Komati Foods Feedback with Kienno

21 August 2019 8:38 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
CR17 donations, Bosasa & jobs on the table as Ramaphosa takes Parly hot seat
It will be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first question and answer session of the sixth Parliament and it could get fiery.
Nomgcobo Jiba ‘vindicated’ after agreement with Parliament
The national legislature agreed to suspend the process of considering her removal from office until after her court bid to get her job back is heard next month.
Sun: Speculation around Tshegofatso Selahle's death not helping
City of Joburg Public Safety MMC Michael Sun has promised to act if their investigation into the death of former radio producer Tshegofatso Selahle implicated JMPD officers in his death.

