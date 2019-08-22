Youth Peacemaker Network launched, a brainchild of Forest Whitaker

22 August 2019 7:04 AM

The ‘Youth Peacemaker Network’ was launched yesterday and is the flagship programme of the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI) South Africa.



It is the brainchild of UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation, artist and social activist Forest Whitaker, who often comes to South Africa to engage with local communities in troubled areas. Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Chance Chagunda, Programme Director WPDI South Africa.