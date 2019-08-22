Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Shirley Lloyd, the former Higher Education Director of the National Qualifications Framework who helped work on the National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act, which came into force this week.
It's now law - lying about your qualifications can lead to jail time
|
22 August 2019 7:52 AM
|
Media focus on foul language distracting from the intentions of Coastal by-law
|
22 August 2019 7:41 AM
|
Nelson Mandela Foundation responds to Equality Court judgment
|
22 August 2019 7:22 AM
|
Youth Peacemaker Network launched, a brainchild of Forest Whitaker
|
22 August 2019 7:04 AM
|
Talking Tech: Automated bond-aggregator to help first-time home buyers
|
22 August 2019 6:52 AM
|
Amazon rainforest 'lungs of the world' burning at record rate
|
22 August 2019 6:42 AM
|
22 August 2019 6:42 AM
|
21 August 2019 8:43 AM
|
21 August 2019 8:38 AM