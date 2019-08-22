The Kieno Kammies Show

Emerging Economies - Focus on India


Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.

Revolutionizing medical supply deliveries in Rwanda

22 August 2019 8:43 AM
Why are malls not clamping down on firearms by using metal detectors?

22 August 2019 8:24 AM
The World View - The Greenland Spat

22 August 2019 7:52 AM
Media focus on foul language distracting from the intentions of Coastal by-law

22 August 2019 7:41 AM
It's now law - lying about your qualifications can lead to jail time

22 August 2019 7:29 AM
Nelson Mandela Foundation responds to Equality Court judgment

22 August 2019 7:22 AM
Youth peacemaker network launched, a brainchild of forest whitaker

22 August 2019 7:04 AM
Talking Tech: Automated bond-aggregator to help first-time home buyers

22 August 2019 6:52 AM
Amazon rainforest 'lungs of the world' burning at record rate

22 August 2019 6:42 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Zondo: State capture inquiry receiving a lot of public support
Speaking to the South African Broadcasting Corporation, Zondo said his commission was mindful of its mandate and duty to the public.
Maimane: State capture not an event or individual, it's a policy
Speaking on 702 on Thursday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said revelations surrounding the CR17 campaign highlighted how deeply-rooted corruption was.
KZN ANC to provide clarity on replacement mayors for eThekwini, Msunduzi
A scathing report by the ANC's KZN working committee found all executive deployees in the eThekwini and Msunduzi municipalities incompetent and demoted them to councillors.

