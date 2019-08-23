The Kieno Kammies Show

The hidden cost of owning your own home


Is it better for young professionals to buy or rent their future home? What are the hidden costs to owning your own home? Kieno Kammies speaks to Just Property CEO Paul Stevens to discuss the pros and cons of renting versus buying.

JP Landmans Positive outlook on the Ramaphosa Presidency.

23 August 2019 7:39 AM
CCTV camera's proposed for Delft but residents are unhappy

23 August 2019 7:37 AM
Drug use among school kids of great concern

23 August 2019 7:18 AM
Barbs' Wire - Letter in Parly, KZN high school pupils demand smoke break

23 August 2019 6:31 AM
Revolutionizing medical supply deliveries in Rwanda

22 August 2019 8:43 AM
Emerging Economies - Focus on India

22 August 2019 8:35 AM
Why are malls not clamping down on firearms by using metal detectors?

22 August 2019 8:24 AM
The World View - The Greenland Spat

22 August 2019 7:52 AM
Media focus on foul language distracting from the intentions of Coastal by-law

22 August 2019 7:41 AM
EWN Headlines
KZN DA concerned by Scott, Thusi appointments in eThekwini Municipality
KZN DA concerned by Scott, Thusi appointments in eThekwini Municipality

DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said that by appointing retired politicians Belinda Scott as eThekwini deputy mayor and Weziwe Thusi as Speaker, the ANC has misused the opportunity to give younger people the opportunity to lead.
Hanekom, Zuma to face off in court over defamation matter
Hanekom, Zuma to face off in court over defamation matter

Former Cabinet minister Derek Hanekom is suing former President Jacob Zuma for R500,000.
Suspect set for court after CT woman’s body found chopped up in flat
Suspect set for court after CT woman’s body found chopped up in flat

A man’s been arrested in connection with the killing. The victim’s body was discovered in her flat.
