Is it better for young professionals to buy or rent their future home? What are the hidden costs to owning your own home? Kieno Kammies speaks to Just Property CEO Paul Stevens to discuss the pros and cons of renting versus buying.
The hidden cost of owning your own home
|
23 August 2019 7:39 AM
|
23 August 2019 7:37 AM
|
23 August 2019 7:18 AM
|
Barbs' Wire - Letter in Parly, KZN high school pupils demand smoke break
|
23 August 2019 6:31 AM
|
22 August 2019 8:43 AM
|
22 August 2019 8:35 AM
|
Why are malls not clamping down on firearms by using metal detectors?
|
22 August 2019 8:24 AM
|
22 August 2019 7:52 AM
|
Media focus on foul language distracting from the intentions of Coastal by-law
|
22 August 2019 7:41 AM