The Kieno Kammies Show

Drug use among school kids of great concern


In 2018, of the learners who were subjected to drugs tests, 60.9% of the primary school learners tested positive while 71.1% of the high school learners came up as positive.

However, the overall number of learners who were selected to undergo these tests, declined.

Kieno Kammies speaks to Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer about these scary findings.

The World View - Concerns about a new arms race

The World View - Concerns about a new arms race

23 August 2019 8:01 AM
Political trend analyst's positive outlook on the Ramaphosa presidency.

Political trend analyst's positive outlook on the Ramaphosa presidency.

23 August 2019 7:39 AM
CCTV camera's proposed for Delft but CPF chair say more are needed

CCTV camera's proposed for Delft but CPF chair say more are needed

23 August 2019 7:37 AM
The hidden cost of owning your own home

The hidden cost of owning your own home

23 August 2019 6:53 AM
Barbs' Wire - Letter in Parly, KZN high school pupils demand smoke break

Barbs' Wire - Letter in Parly, KZN high school pupils demand smoke break

23 August 2019 6:31 AM
Revolutionizing medical supply deliveries in Rwanda

Revolutionizing medical supply deliveries in Rwanda

22 August 2019 8:43 AM
Emerging Economies - Focus on India

Emerging Economies - Focus on India

22 August 2019 8:35 AM
Why are malls not clamping down on firearms by using metal detectors?

Why are malls not clamping down on firearms by using metal detectors?

22 August 2019 8:24 AM
The World View - The Greenland Spat

The World View - The Greenland Spat

22 August 2019 7:52 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Police Ministry ordered to pay JHB man R300k for unlawful arrest
Police Ministry ordered to pay JHB man R300k for unlawful arrest

Bryan De Klerk’s compensation claim against the minister followed his 2012 arrest when his employer lodged a complaint of assault against him.

Mashaba aims CR17 barb at ANC after no-confidence motion U-turn
Mashaba aims CR17 barb at ANC after no-confidence motion U-turn

The ANC on Thursday withdrew its planned motion of no confidence against Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
KZN DA concerned by Scott, Thusi appointments in eThekwini Municipality
KZN DA concerned by Scott, Thusi appointments in eThekwini Municipality

DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said that by appointing retired politicians Belinda Scott as eThekwini deputy mayor and Weziwe Thusi as Speaker, the ANC has misused the opportunity to give younger people the opportunity to lead.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us