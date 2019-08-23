In 2018, of the learners who were subjected to drugs tests, 60.9% of the primary school learners tested positive while 71.1% of the high school learners came up as positive.
However, the overall number of learners who were selected to undergo these tests, declined.
Kieno Kammies speaks to Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer about these scary findings.
Drug use among school kids of great concern
