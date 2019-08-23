The Kieno Kammies Show

Brian Molefe must pay back R10 million to Eskom and R700,000 to Solidarity


Sikonathi Mantshantsha Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

Moody's tells South Africa: Cut spending or increase taxes to raise Eskom bailout

Ramaphosa wants a dialogue about taking part of your pensions

Old Mutual fires Peter Moyo. Again.

Cape Town voted most friendly city in Africa

23 August 2019 9:26 AM
Examining patterns of human and organ trafficking in Southern Africa

23 August 2019 8:47 AM
The World View - Concerns about a new arms race

23 August 2019 8:01 AM
Political trend analyst's positive outlook on the Ramaphosa presidency

23 August 2019 7:39 AM
CCTV camera's proposed for Delft but CPF chair say more are needed

23 August 2019 7:37 AM
Drug use among school kids of great concern

23 August 2019 7:18 AM
The hidden cost of owning your own home

23 August 2019 6:53 AM
Barbs' Wire - Letter in Parly, KZN high school pupils demand smoke break

23 August 2019 6:31 AM
Revolutionizing medical supply deliveries in Rwanda

22 August 2019 8:43 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
KZN ANC members warned over discipline after councillors' memberships suspended
The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has suspended the membership of several councillors in eThekwini and Msunduzi following violent protests and disruptions of party meetings at both municipalities in recent weeks.
Roseville Secondary pupils in KZN warned after demand for smoke breaks
Last week pupils missed two exams and forced the school to shut down.
Ramaphosa dodges DA question on using pensions to develop economy
DA leader Mmusi Maimane questioned the wisdom and benefits of using South Africans’ pensions to help develop the economy.
