The Kieno Kammies Show

Cape Town voted most friendly city in Africa


Enver Duminy talks to Kieno Kammies about what Big 7's Travels list of friendliest countries in the world could do to boost confidence in Cape Towns tourism industry.

Arnold Vosloo about a new film he stars in, about the Griekwastad murders

Arnold Vosloo about a new film he stars in, about the Griekwastad murders

23 August 2019 10:15 AM
Examining patterns of human and organ trafficking in Southern Africa

Examining patterns of human and organ trafficking in Southern Africa

23 August 2019 8:47 AM
Brian Molefe must pay back R10 million to Eskom and R700,000 to Solidarity

Brian Molefe must pay back R10 million to Eskom and R700,000 to Solidarity

23 August 2019 8:24 AM
The World View - Concerns about a new arms race

The World View - Concerns about a new arms race

23 August 2019 8:01 AM
Political trend analyst's positive outlook on the Ramaphosa presidency

Political trend analyst's positive outlook on the Ramaphosa presidency

23 August 2019 7:39 AM
CCTV camera's proposed for Delft but CPF chair say more are needed

CCTV camera's proposed for Delft but CPF chair say more are needed

23 August 2019 7:37 AM
Drug use among school kids of great concern

Drug use among school kids of great concern

23 August 2019 7:18 AM
The hidden cost of owning your own home

The hidden cost of owning your own home

23 August 2019 6:53 AM
Barbs' Wire - Letter in Parly, KZN high school pupils demand smoke break

Barbs' Wire - Letter in Parly, KZN high school pupils demand smoke break

23 August 2019 6:31 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Zondo admits to being shocked by some evidence given at state capture inquiry
Zondo admits to being shocked by some evidence given at state capture inquiry

In the year that the state capture commission has been presented with oral testimonies by current and former state officials, it had heard of ministers who traded tender deals for bags of cash, chicken packs and other favours.
Old Mutual's Trevor Manuel speaks up on Peter Moyo sacking
Old Mutual's Trevor Manuel speaks up on Peter Moyo sacking

On Thursday, Old Mutual fired Moyo again, even though an application to appeal a court ruling that gave him his job back was still pending.
Police Ministry ordered to pay JHB man R300k for unlawful arrest
Police Ministry ordered to pay JHB man R300k for unlawful arrest

Bryan De Klerk’s compensation claim against the minister followed his 2012 arrest when his employer lodged a complaint of assault against him.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us