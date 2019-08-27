Barbs Wire - Tesla driver filmed asleep at the wheel in LA

27 August 2019 6:35 AM

Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman



A US White House correspondent, covering the G7 summit in France, tweeted out a group pic of world leaders, tagging Cyril Ramaphosa as 'unidentified leader'..and South Africa is furious!



KFC is launching a plant-based version of its famous fried chicken in one US store in Atlanta to test the waters.