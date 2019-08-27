Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman
A US White House correspondent, covering the G7 summit in France, tweeted out a group pic of world leaders, tagging Cyril Ramaphosa as 'unidentified leader'..and South Africa is furious!
KFC is launching a plant-based version of its famous fried chicken in one US store in Atlanta to test the waters.
Barbs Wire - Tesla driver filmed asleep at the wheel in LA
27 August 2019 8:37 AM
27 August 2019 8:21 AM
27 August 2019 7:56 AM
27 August 2019 7:50 AM
27 August 2019 7:47 AM
Report on deadly attacks on foreign truck drivers in SA-Human Rights Watch
27 August 2019 7:22 AM
Speculation and rumour follows untimely death of Gavin Watson
27 August 2019 7:18 AM
EcoFarm Business Accelerator created to help incubate mediumsized agribusinesses
27 August 2019 6:52 AM
27 August 2019 6:43 AM