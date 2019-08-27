NPO IseeU mentors young women from marginalised communities

Kieno Kammies speaks to Karen Nelson, co-founder of the non-profit organisation IseeU, which provides mentoring to teenage girls from marginalised communities and who have limited access to opportunities.
