Speculation and rumour follows untimely death of Gavin Watson


There is a lot of speculation and rumour making the rounds following the death of Gavin Watson in a car crash on Monday morning. This was strengthened due to the timing of the death of the Bosasa boss, who was due to testify a day later at a Sars inquiry into allegations of tax dodging. Kieno Kammies speaks to journalist and author Mandy Wiener

What is being done to rein-in un-roadworthy motorcycles

27 August 2019 8:37 AM
Links to the Amazon fire and major meat producers

27 August 2019 8:21 AM
The World View - The Brazilian Fire Controversy

27 August 2019 7:56 AM
Parklands College becomes a Google Reference school

27 August 2019 7:50 AM
Khayalitsha commission of Inquiry into Policing-5 years on

27 August 2019 7:47 AM
Report on deadly attacks on foreign truck drivers in SA-Human Rights Watch

27 August 2019 7:22 AM
EcoFarm Business Accelerator created to help incubate mediumsized agribusinesses

27 August 2019 6:52 AM
NPO IseeU mentors young women from marginalised communities

27 August 2019 6:43 AM
Barbs Wire - Tesla driver filmed asleep at the wheel in LA

27 August 2019 6:35 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Court petitioned to deny bail to man accused of raping baby
The Mitchells Plain man appeared in court on Monday for allegedly raping the one-year-old girl in Woodlands last week.
MPs set to discuss initiating process to remove Mkhwebane from office
According to National Assembly rules, a resolution for the removal of the Public Protector must be adopted with a supporting vote of at least two-thirds of MPs in the House.
Long road ahead for Eskom as massive restructuring on the cards
With a debt burden in excess of R440 billion and aging infrastructure, it’s going to be challenging for those tasked with fixing it.
