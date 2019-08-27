Following complaints from listeners about the poor visibility of motorbikes, especially those being used for the fast food delivery business, we asked the authorities are doing in terms of the roadworthiness of the motorbikes, such as those with faulty lights and missing licence plates. Kieno Kammies speaks to senior traffic officer Iegshaan Dyson
What is being done to rein-in un-roadworthy motorcycles
