Kieno Kammies speaks to Gareth Cowan, CEO of Omnivision Monitoring and Security, about their remote CCTV monitoring service which alerts potential intruders that they need to move away from a property, via a speaker.
Omnivision security provides remote CCTV monitoring of your premises
