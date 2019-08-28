The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs Wire - Twitter rallies behind search for missing UCT teen #BringNeneHome


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.

1950s US civil rights activist Rosa Parks and other iconic women get their very own Barbie dolls in a new series to inspire young girls.

An ingenious South African tackles unemployment with a difference and social media loved his efforts.

Scenario planning with Mind of a Fox

Scenario planning with Mind of a Fox

28 August 2019 8:38 AM
Edcon Debuts New look Edgars stores

Edcon Debuts New look Edgars stores

28 August 2019 8:29 AM
The World View - A Libyan Shipwreck

The World View - A Libyan Shipwreck

28 August 2019 7:57 AM
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni releases economic blueprint

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni releases economic blueprint

28 August 2019 7:34 AM
Veteran journalist Ben Said has passed away while on holiday

Veteran journalist Ben Said has passed away while on holiday

28 August 2019 7:30 AM
Does the Amazon rainforest produce 20% of our planet's oxygen?

Does the Amazon rainforest produce 20% of our planet's oxygen?

28 August 2019 7:17 AM
Motorcycle Delivery Bikes In State of Disrepair

Motorcycle Delivery Bikes In State of Disrepair

28 August 2019 7:09 AM
The Film and TV Grand Prix winner at the recent Loerie Awards

The Film and TV Grand Prix winner at the recent Loerie Awards

28 August 2019 6:50 AM
Amdec Blitz Rugby team Participates in the Marius Schoeman Tournament

Amdec Blitz Rugby team Participates in the Marius Schoeman Tournament

28 August 2019 6:46 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
City of Tshwane suspends bus services for safety reasons
City of Tshwane suspends bus services for safety reasons

Officials in the municipality said that they took the decision after Tuesday's chaos in the capital after a taxi driver was shot dead.

Mapisa-Nqakula: WC's challenges not effective policing but socio-economic
Mapisa-Nqakula: WC's challenges not effective policing but socio-economic

Mapisa-Nqakula and other ministers in the peace and security cluster were responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.
Govt hails SANDF deployment in CT a success, CPFs disagree
Govt hails SANDF deployment in CT a success, CPFs disagree

Government believes the army's deployment to help fight gangsterism in Cape Town has been a success but community policing forums are not convinced it's enough.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us