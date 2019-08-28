The Kieno Kammies Show

Edcon Debuts New look Edgars stores


Edgars Ceo Mike Elliot talks to Kieno Kammies about Edgars new look store aimed at providing a unique customer experience rather than a focus on selling merchandise.

Scenario planning with Mind of a Fox

Scenario planning with Mind of a Fox

28 August 2019 8:38 AM
The World View - A Libyan Shipwreck

The World View - A Libyan Shipwreck

28 August 2019 7:57 AM
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni releases economic blueprint

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni releases economic blueprint

28 August 2019 7:34 AM
Veteran journalist Ben Said has passed away while on holiday

Veteran journalist Ben Said has passed away while on holiday

28 August 2019 7:30 AM
Does the Amazon rainforest produce 20% of our planet's oxygen?

Does the Amazon rainforest produce 20% of our planet's oxygen?

28 August 2019 7:17 AM
Motorcycle Delivery Bikes In State of Disrepair

Motorcycle Delivery Bikes In State of Disrepair

28 August 2019 7:09 AM
The Film and TV Grand Prix winner at the recent Loerie Awards

The Film and TV Grand Prix winner at the recent Loerie Awards

28 August 2019 6:50 AM
Amdec Blitz Rugby team Participates in the Marius Schoeman Tournament

Amdec Blitz Rugby team Participates in the Marius Schoeman Tournament

28 August 2019 6:46 AM
Barbs Wire - Twitter rallies behind search for missing UCT teen #BringNeneHome

Barbs Wire - Twitter rallies behind search for missing UCT teen #BringNeneHome

28 August 2019 6:40 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
System of patronage, fear was built in FS, Zondo Inquiry told
System of patronage, fear was built in FS, Zondo Inquiry told

Mxolisi Dukana returned to the state capture commission on Tuesday after first testifying in April, where he accused the province's former premier, Ace Magashule, of corruption.

BMF: Non-EE compliant companies must be charged criminally
BMF: Non-EE compliant companies must be charged criminally

Black Management Forum president Andile Nomlala said that the lack of transformation had direct implications on the stagnation of the economy, saying there was no justification for non-compliance.
City of Tshwane suspends bus services for safety reasons
City of Tshwane suspends bus services for safety reasons

Officials in the municipality said that they took the decision after Tuesday's chaos in the capital after a taxi driver was shot dead.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us