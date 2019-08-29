Derick Ongansie who is the Chairperson of the The Truckers For Unity SA cooperative
which represents over 200 truck owners, says they have a meeting scheduled with the Citys's red Tape Reduction Unit to help them save the industry.
Red tape impacting on private trucking companies in the city
