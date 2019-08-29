The Kieno Kammies Show

Red tape impacting on private trucking companies in the city


Derick Ongansie who is the Chairperson of the The Truckers For Unity SA cooperative
which represents over 200 truck owners, says they have a meeting scheduled with the Citys's red Tape Reduction Unit to help them save the industry.

Doreen Morris lays charge of intimidation after being told to move along

29 August 2019 8:34 AM
The Emerging Economies - focus on Russia

29 August 2019 8:30 AM
Are online car sales platforms falling foul of CPA?

29 August 2019 8:27 AM
The World View - Compensation Billions

29 August 2019 7:54 AM
Damning evidence against Ace Magashule at Zondo Commission

29 August 2019 7:50 AM
Red tape nightmare for private trucking industry - Pt2

29 August 2019 7:37 AM
Private Investigator David Klatzow weighs in on the conspiracies surrounding

29 August 2019 7:19 AM
Talking Tech: France partners with Africa's largest AI Expo

29 August 2019 6:52 AM
Woodstock bike workshop helping delivery drivers become safer on the road

29 August 2019 6:38 AM
