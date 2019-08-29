Damning evidence against Ace Magashule at Zondo Commission

Investigative journalist Peter Louis Myburgh talks to Kieno Kammies about MEC Mxolisi Dukwana's explosive testimony at the Zondo Commission which implicates Ace Magashule and others in a scheme to defraud the Free State Government out of R255 million.
