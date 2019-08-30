The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs Wire - Fish Hoek Primary's support for the Bokke will give you all the feels


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.

Sanral tweeted a rather bizarre video this week, of a bus rolling backwards into oncoming traffic on Joburg's N1.

Cadbury unveils Unity bar to promote diversity and it gets mixed reactions on social media.

Flower season in the West Coast National Park

30 August 2019 7:37 AM
Stolen guns recovered in Mitchellsplein and Bellville

30 August 2019 7:33 AM
South African farmers Immigrating to Canada

30 August 2019 7:19 AM
Green Point market set to return to old venue

30 August 2019 7:04 AM
Loeries young creative award winner hails from king James group

30 August 2019 6:52 AM
Great Girls' helping young women prepare for the world of work

30 August 2019 6:39 AM
Doreen Morris lays charge of intimidation after being told to move along

29 August 2019 8:34 AM
The Emerging Economies - focus on Russia

29 August 2019 8:30 AM
Are online car sales platforms falling foul of CPA?

29 August 2019 8:27 AM
EWN Headlines
Mkhize: NHI is not the nationalisation of healthcare
Mkhize: NHI is not the nationalisation of healthcare

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday addressed the National Assembly's health portfolio committee about the NHI Bill and allayed a number of concerns raised by Members of Parliament (MPs).

Crackdown on rogue SSA networks nets 30 officials so far
Crackdown on rogue SSA networks nets 30 officials so far

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa said that past and current members of the agency were implicated, as well as non-members, and that eight SSA members have so far been suspended, pending disciplinary action.
Court orders Brian Shivambu to pay R1.8m to VBS liquidators
Court orders Brian Shivambu to pay R1.8m to VBS liquidators

The order forms part of a bid by Anoosh Rooplal - the liquidator of VBS Mutual Bank - who aims to recover R2.7 million that was part of a R4 million loan granted to Shivambu’s company, Sgameka Projects in 2017.

