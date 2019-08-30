Kieno Kammies chats to Kristina Miller about the work her organisation Great Girls does to prepare young women from disadvantaged communities for the world of tertiary studies and work.
Great Girls' helping young women prepare for the world of work
|
30 August 2019 7:37 AM
|
30 August 2019 7:33 AM
|
30 August 2019 7:19 AM
|
30 August 2019 7:04 AM
|
Loeries young creative award winner hails from king James group
|
30 August 2019 6:52 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Fish Hoek Primary's support for the Bokke will give you all the feels
|
30 August 2019 6:27 AM
|
Doreen Morris lays charge of intimidation after being told to move along
|
29 August 2019 8:34 AM
|
29 August 2019 8:30 AM
|
29 August 2019 8:27 AM