After years of almost being forgotten, perhaps mainly due to being relocated during the construction of Cape Town Stadium and Green Point Urban Park, the old Green Point Market is set to make a comeback. Kieno Kammies speaks to Alderman Grant Twigg, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management.
Green Point market set to return to old venue
|
30 August 2019 7:37 AM
|
30 August 2019 7:33 AM
|
30 August 2019 7:19 AM
|
Loeries young creative award winner hails from king James group
|
30 August 2019 6:52 AM
|
Great Girls' helping young women prepare for the world of work
|
30 August 2019 6:39 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Fish Hoek Primary's support for the Bokke will give you all the feels
|
30 August 2019 6:27 AM
|
Doreen Morris lays charge of intimidation after being told to move along
|
29 August 2019 8:34 AM
|
29 August 2019 8:30 AM
|
29 August 2019 8:27 AM