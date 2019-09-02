The Kieno Kammies Show

Open Line: The future and education


Barbs' Wire Guest: Barbara Friedman

2 September 2019 9:47 AM
It was not discussed at the correct channels, scrap this paper," Cosatu tell Tito

30 August 2019 8:19 AM
The World View - Opposition parties plot to overturn Boris Johnson's

30 August 2019 7:54 AM
Flower season in the west coast National Park

30 August 2019 7:37 AM
Stolen guns recovered in Mitchells Plain and Bellville

30 August 2019 7:33 AM
South African farmers Immigrating to Canada

30 August 2019 7:19 AM
Green Point market set to return to old venue

30 August 2019 7:04 AM
Loeries young creative award winner hails from king James group

30 August 2019 6:52 AM
Great Girls' helping young women prepare for the world of work

30 August 2019 6:39 AM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Johnson threatens to purge rebel Brexit MPs from party
A senior source in the whips office, responsible for party enforcement, said any Conservative lawmaker who votes against the government this week would be thrown out of the parliamentary party and banned from standing for the Conservatives in the next election.
Lynette Volschenk murder accused due back in court
Kyle Ruiters was arrested shortly after Lynette Volschenk’s body was found in her flat in Loevenstein last month.
Mboweni to meet ANC leadership to discuss economic recovery plan
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said that the plan was a detailed examination of structural reforms that could reverse the downward trend in the country's growth potential.
