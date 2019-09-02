The Kieno Kammies Show

Personal Finance - Prescribed assets on retirement funds


Kieno Kammies speaks to Paul Roelofse | Certified Financial Planner.

Education feature - finding ways to boost township entrepreneurship

2 September 2019 11:57 AM
Be prepared for new BBBEE laws on the way

2 September 2019 11:09 AM
Focus on African continental free trade area at WEF on Africa

2 September 2019 10:51 AM
The challenges still abound in Khayelitsha five years after Inquiry into Policing

2 September 2019 10:08 AM
Open Line: The future of education and Femicide in South Africa

2 September 2019 9:58 AM
Barbs' Wire - Coconut Kelz takes mickey out of Adam Catzavelos 'weather' video

2 September 2019 9:47 AM
It was not discussed at the correct channels, scrap this paper," Cosatu tell Tito

30 August 2019 8:19 AM
The World View - Opposition parties plot to overturn Boris Johnson's

30 August 2019 7:54 AM
Flower season in the west coast National Park

30 August 2019 7:37 AM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
At least 20 arrested in KZN in connection with truck strike
Aggrieved truck drivers have been blockading major roads in protest against a lack of job opportunities.

More must be done to fight violence against women, says minister
Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said she was alarmed by the murder of well-known female boxer Leighandre Jegels.
UPDATE: Amy-Lee de Jager's kidnappers demanded ransom, family confirms
Amy-Lee de Jager was kidnapped in front of Laërskool Kollegepark on Monday from her mother's car.
