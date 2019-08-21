Today with Kieno Kammies

Celebrate your birthday and help a cause with got enough stuff


Instead of receiving a gift from friends, family and colleagues, you can now ask them to contribute a donation towards a worthy cause thanks to a new social enterprise. Kieno Kammies speaks to Mike Hardy, founder of Got Enough Stuff, which has partnered with a number of causes which will benefit from this concept.

It was not discussed at the correct channels, scrap this paper," Cosatu tell Tito

30 August 2019 8:19 AM
The World View - Opposition parties plot to overturn Boris Johnson's

30 August 2019 7:54 AM
Flower season in the west coast National Park

30 August 2019 7:37 AM
Stolen guns recovered in Mitchells Plain and Bellville

30 August 2019 7:33 AM
South African farmers Immigrating to Canada

30 August 2019 7:19 AM
Green Point market set to return to old venue

30 August 2019 7:04 AM
Loeries young creative award winner hails from king James group

30 August 2019 6:52 AM
Great Girls' helping young women prepare for the world of work

30 August 2019 6:39 AM
Barbs Wire - Fish Hoek Primary's support for the Bokke will give you all the feels

30 August 2019 6:27 AM
Doreen Morris lays charge of intimidation after being told to move along

29 August 2019 8:34 AM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
4 arrested, 3 died after Joburg CBD building fire, looting of shops
It’s understood an old building caught alight killing three people and another person was treated for smoke inhalation.

What’s next for Aphiwe Dyantyi after being charged with doping?
The 25-year-old tested positive for ‘multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites’ and faces up to four years out of the game because of the offence.
Inmate killed, official injured following scuffle at EC prison
It is understood the official was attacked by the inmate who died after a scuffle with officials who tried to help their colleague.
