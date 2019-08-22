The ‘Youth Peacemaker Network’ was launched yesterday and is the flagship programme of the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI) South Africa.
It is the brainchild of UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation, artist and social activist Forest Whitaker, who often comes to South Africa to engage with local communities in troubled areas. Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Chance Chagunda, Programme Director WPDI South Africa.
Youth peacemaker network launched, a brainchild of forest whitaker
The ‘Youth Peacemaker Network’ was launched yesterday and is the flagship programme of the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI) South Africa.
|
It was not discussed at the correct channels, scrap this paper," Cosatu tell Tito
|
30 August 2019 8:19 AM
|
The World View - Opposition parties plot to overturn Boris Johnson's
|
30 August 2019 7:54 AM
|
30 August 2019 7:37 AM
|
30 August 2019 7:33 AM
|
30 August 2019 7:19 AM
|
30 August 2019 7:04 AM
|
Loeries young creative award winner hails from king James group
|
30 August 2019 6:52 AM
|
Great Girls' helping young women prepare for the world of work
|
30 August 2019 6:39 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Fish Hoek Primary's support for the Bokke will give you all the feels
|
30 August 2019 6:27 AM
|
Doreen Morris lays charge of intimidation after being told to move along
|
29 August 2019 8:34 AM