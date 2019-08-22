Why are malls not clamping down on firearms by using metal detectors?

Martin Hood, a firearm legislation expert, talks to Kieno Kammies about the law and creating gun-free public spaces and shopping centres. Also joining the conversation is Adele Kirsten of Gun Free South Africa.
