In 2018, of the learners who were subjected to drugs tests, 60.9% of the primary school learners tested positive while 71.1% of the high school learners came up as positive.
However, the overall number of learners who were selected to undergo these tests, declined.
Kieno Kammies speaks to Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer about these scary findings.
Drug use among school kids of great concern
In 2018, of the learners who were subjected to drugs tests, 60.9% of the primary school learners tested positive while 71.1% of the high school learners came up as positive.
|
It was not discussed at the correct channels, scrap this paper," Cosatu tell Tito
|
30 August 2019 8:19 AM
|
The World View - Opposition parties plot to overturn Boris Johnson's
|
30 August 2019 7:54 AM
|
30 August 2019 7:37 AM
|
30 August 2019 7:33 AM
|
30 August 2019 7:19 AM
|
30 August 2019 7:04 AM
|
Loeries young creative award winner hails from king James group
|
30 August 2019 6:52 AM
|
Great Girls' helping young women prepare for the world of work
|
30 August 2019 6:39 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Fish Hoek Primary's support for the Bokke will give you all the feels
|
30 August 2019 6:27 AM
|
Doreen Morris lays charge of intimidation after being told to move along
|
29 August 2019 8:34 AM