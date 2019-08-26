The Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa (CIDRI-Africa) in Khayelitsha recently launched an extended clinical research site.
Pioneering research into tuberculosis (TB) and HIV have been conducted at the centre over the past 15 years.
Kieno Kammies speaks to Professor Graeme Meintjes, South African Research Chairs Initiative (SARChI) Chair of Poverty-Related Infections, about the recently launched extension.
Expanded clinical research site in Khayelitsha to boost fight against tuberculosis
