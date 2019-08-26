Kieno Kammies talks to media officer at Veritas forensic investigations Alyson Sorour. Veritas has been commissioned to work alongside the South African Police Services (Saps) to help solve the crime.
Sandton Jewellery store robbery suspects identified
