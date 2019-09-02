Today with Kieno Kammies

Focus on African continental free trade area at WEF on Africa


Kieno Kammies speaks to Theo Sibiya – Jhb - partner and MD, Africa at A.T Kearney, a global consultancy firm, who is also the co-chair of the WEF Africa Regional Business Council.

Education feature - finding ways to boost township entrepreneurship

Education feature - finding ways to boost township entrepreneurship

2 September 2019 11:57 AM
Personal Finance - Prescribed assets on retirement funds

Personal Finance - Prescribed assets on retirement funds

2 September 2019 11:37 AM
Be prepared for new BBBEE laws on the way

Be prepared for new BBBEE laws on the way

2 September 2019 11:09 AM
The challenges still abound in Khayelitsha five years after Inquiry into Policing

The challenges still abound in Khayelitsha five years after Inquiry into Policing

2 September 2019 10:08 AM
Open Line: The future of education and Femicide in South Africa

Open Line: The future of education and Femicide in South Africa

2 September 2019 9:58 AM
Barbs' Wire - Coconut Kelz takes mickey out of Adam Catzavelos 'weather' video

Barbs' Wire - Coconut Kelz takes mickey out of Adam Catzavelos 'weather' video

2 September 2019 9:47 AM
It was not discussed at the correct channels, scrap this paper," Cosatu tell Tito

It was not discussed at the correct channels, scrap this paper," Cosatu tell Tito

30 August 2019 8:19 AM
The World View - Opposition parties plot to overturn Boris Johnson's

The World View - Opposition parties plot to overturn Boris Johnson's

30 August 2019 7:54 AM
Flower season in the west coast National Park

Flower season in the west coast National Park

30 August 2019 7:37 AM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.

Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Residents describe fresh attacks, shop lootings in Jeppestown
Residents describe fresh attacks, shop lootings in Jeppestown

More than 40 people have been arrested for public violence since the unrest started in the inner city on Sunday.
NMU students clash with police amid protests
NMU students clash with police amid protests

The running battles saw police use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd on Monday.
Suspect in disappearance of Uyinene Mrewetyana charged with murder, rape
Suspect in disappearance of Uyinene Mrewetyana charged with murder, rape

The 42-year-old man appeared before the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday morning where he confessed to sexually assualting and murdering her.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us