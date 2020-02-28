Taste TestMonday's That Coffee Shop

Taste Test Monday's is Aneesha Seale, she opened That Coffee



Shop in Bonteheuwel in February 2019, the former wage clerk started a cake business &

it's success encouraged her to go all the way and open up a coffee shop in her front

yard . The business is thriving thanks to the support of her local community and she

regularly has tourists frequenting her establishment . Aneesha is a believer in keeping

her recipes simple & using top quality ingredients.