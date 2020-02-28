Gaming and The Future of Work

Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 2019 BW
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
Latest Local
Tutu honoured for lifetime service to LGBTI+ community Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the organisers of Cape Town Pride 2020. 1 March 2020 11:14 AM
Greenmarket Square refugees: 'Action imminent' in terms of enforcing by-laws JP Smith says it will be difficult to mitigate against conflict if the refugees resist removal and hopes common sense prevails. 1 March 2020 10:11 AM
Thousands turn out to mourn 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk in Cape Town Police minister among attendees at the Elsies River funeral service for the child whose body was found in a stormwater drain. 29 February 2020 3:19 PM
W Cape SAPS Police Commissioner: Extra boots on ground in Ocean View, 2 arrests Matakata visited the area since the killing of Imaan Solomons and assessed station commander and community leader's needs. 28 February 2020 11:00 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
Will mooted compulsory third party insurance rescue indebted Road Accident Fund? It is currently estimated that between 65 and 70% of the 12 million registered vehicles in South Arica are not insured. 28 February 2020 10:00 AM
Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF EFF leader Julius Malema handed over a memorandum to CEO Andre de Ruyter after a march to the Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill. 29 February 2020 9:48 AM
Meet Paulo de Valdoleiros, the doctor who charges only what patients can afford "I believe we come to the planet for others. We need each other. Love is not a feeling. It’s taking care of your people," he says. 28 February 2020 3:05 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19? What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 27 February 2020 3:44 PM
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
Recalled pilchards was exported to neighbouring countries, says NRCS The canned pilchards at the centre of a widespread recall was distributed outside South Africa's borders, the regulator has confir... 25 February 2020 3:46 PM
History for the Future: "The trial that changed South Africa” In this episode, Andrew Mlangeni recounts how he travelled back to South Africa in the face of mounting tensions. 25 February 2020 1:08 PM
Gaming and The Future of Work

Gaming and The Future of Work

Guest:
Dr Roze Phillips



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Meet Paulo de Valdoleiros, the doctor who charges only what patients can afford

28 February 2020 2:57 PM

"I believe we come to the planet for others. We need each other. Love is not a feeling. It’s taking care of your people," he says.

Gaming and The Future of Work part 2

28 February 2020 12:28 PM

Guest:
Dr Roze Phillips

Prasa on why Eskom cut power

28 February 2020 11:00 AM

Kieno speaks to Raymond Maseko Acting reginal manager- whats the current relationship between Prasa & Eskom like ?

The economic CoronaVirus

28 February 2020 10:49 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment and Research Services.

South African Amy Pittaway living in Wuhan on returning home

28 February 2020 10:43 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to South African Amy Pittaway living in Wuhan on returning home.

CoronaVirus goes global

28 February 2020 10:24 AM

Kieno speaks to Deutsche Welle Correspondent Malte Rohwer Kahlmann

Open Line: Eskom and Prasa

28 February 2020 10:20 AM
Why Eskom cut Prasa's power in Western Cape?

28 February 2020 9:32 AM

Kieno speaks to Alwie Lester Eskom’s general manager for the Western Cape

Barbs Wire - Coal trucks move into Sandton

28 February 2020 9:22 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Thousands turn out to mourn 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk in Cape Town

Local

[VIDEO] Du Toitskloof Pass fire rages for fifth day

Local

Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF

Politics Business

Chaos erupts in CT CBD as refugees removed from ‘new home’ by police

1 March 2020 6:00 PM

UK steps up coronavirus planning, may bring doctors out of retirement

1 March 2020 4:40 PM

Refugees removed from living outside a church in CT CBD find a new home

1 March 2020 4:52 PM

