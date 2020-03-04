Science and Tech: Your business could benefit from a mobile app

Kieno speaks to Hector Beyers CEO of App Development Company Codehesion.
Guest: Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dave Scott Founder of The KiffnessLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Craig Gradridge from Gradidge-Mahura InvestmentsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Open Line: Noisy neighboursLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno Kammies talks to Clive Butkow, the CEO of Kalon Venture Partners and Bonang Mohale, the chair of Bidvest, about the technical recession facing South Africa and what this means for economic development.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman,LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava MediaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Professor Naomi Levitt From the Chronic Diseases Initiative for Africa based at UCT.LISTEN TO PODCAST