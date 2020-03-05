LabXchange, an online community for learning, sharing, and collaboration

LabXchange Faculty Director & Principal Investigator, Dr. Rob Lue, and Managing Director, Gaurav Vazirani, discuss the challenges of accessing quality educational content and tools, and how to ensure all voices are offered the ability to be included in the process. This is in context of LabXchange, the Harvard University and Amgen Foundation developed platform providing access to high quality science content for educators and students.