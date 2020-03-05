LabXchange, an online community for learning, sharing, and collaboration

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two? Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest. 5 March 2020 4:48 PM
C-section rate among SA med scheme members now among highest in the world Council for Medical Schemes study finds almost 77% of babies covered by medical aid schemes are delivered by caesarian section. 5 March 2020 2:49 PM
We will not apologise for cutting power - City Power Johannesburg "Customers must pay for the electricity they are using," warns Isaac Mangena. "Come forward if you know you owe the City money." 5 March 2020 2:38 PM
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela. 5 March 2020 4:31 PM
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse... 5 March 2020 2:24 PM
'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action. 5 March 2020 1:11 PM
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu' Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space? 5 March 2020 8:05 PM
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19. 5 March 2020 7:48 PM
Despite fires, drought and floods - Santam still delivers reasonable results Fires, floods and drought devastated the country during 2019. Santam paid millions in claims. 5 March 2020 7:12 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler. 5 March 2020 11:28 AM
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020 Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend. 4 March 2020 1:50 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world. 4 March 2020 4:29 PM
There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown. 4 March 2020 4:14 PM
How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth 'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA.. 4 March 2020 1:34 PM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
LabXchange, an online community for learning, sharing, and collaboration

LabXchange, an online community for learning, sharing, and collaboration

LabXchange Faculty Director & Principal Investigator, Dr. Rob Lue, and Managing Director, Gaurav Vazirani, discuss the challenges of accessing quality educational content and tools,  and how to ensure all voices are offered the ability to be included in the process. This is in context of LabXchange, the Harvard University and Amgen Foundation developed platform providing access to high-quality science content for educators and students.



Parenting with Elton Davids

5 March 2020 12:03 PM

Elton Davids is the former Chairperson of the Pedal Power Association and now self
employed, who will be riding this years CT Cycle Tour to raise funds for the SPCA's
Identipet Project.

Public Works DG linked to state funeral fraud

5 March 2020 11:53 AM

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says she is prepared to cooperate with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) which has requested a full report on the implementation of a recommendation that necessary corrective action be taken against the department's director-general, advocate Sam Vukela.

Proposed new nature reserve By-laws

5 March 2020 11:23 AM

Kieno speaks to Prof Leslie Petrik Department of chemistry at UWC 

Poland's LGBT-free zones

5 March 2020 10:22 AM

Kieno speak to Keith Walker Host of Inside Europe on Deutsche Welle

Open Line: Enock mpianzi

5 March 2020 10:07 AM
Barbs Wire - Trump blames Obama for the virus

5 March 2020 10:04 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman,

Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury-What is a strategic moment?

4 March 2020 12:12 PM

Guest: Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.

Dave Scott form The Kiffness

4 March 2020 12:02 PM

Guest: Dave Scott Founder of The Kiffness

Science and Tech: Your business could benefit from a mobile app

4 March 2020 11:48 AM

Kieno speaks to Hector Beyers CEO of App Development Company Codehesion.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in South Africa

Local

How medical teams determine when someone has COVID-19

Lifestyle

Prof slams City of CT's draft by-law that may stifle independent enviro research

Local

How medical teams determine when someone has COVID-19

5 March 2020 3:46 PM

Australia beat South Africa to make women's T20 World Cup final

5 March 2020 1:32 PM

Lesotho musician, 2 others implicated in murder of Lipolelo Thabane

5 March 2020 12:46 PM

