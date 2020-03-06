Nafiz Modack- Responding to interview with Maj General Veary

On Monday we interviewed Major General Jeremy Veary after the Sunday Times printed
a retraction & apology to theor story they ran a couple of monts before claiming they
had audio recording of Veary soliciting a bribe from Nafiz Modack. Modack got in touch
with us to give us his take on the matter.
Kieno speaks to Dr Roze Phillips, futurist, medical doctor and the Group Executive for People and Culture at Absa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rio Grand Primary School in ManenbergLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Tony Gerrans, who is the Executive Director for the Humane Society International-Africa and Grace De Lange from the NSPCA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Deutsche Welle in Berlin with Steven Beardsley.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Whats trending on social media with Barbara FriedmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
LabXchange Faculty Director & Principal Investigator, Dr. Rob Lue, and Managing Director, Gaurav Vazirani, discuss the challenges of accessing quality educational content and tools, and how to ensure all voices are offered the ability to be included in the process. This is in context of LabXchange, the Harvard University and Amgen Foundation developed platform providing access to high-quality science content for educators and students.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Elton Davids is the former Chairperson of the Pedal Power Association and now self
employed, who will be riding this years CT Cycle Tour to raise funds for the SPCA's
Identipet Project.
Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says she is prepared to cooperate with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) which has requested a full report on the implementation of a recommendation that necessary corrective action be taken against the department's director-general, advocate Sam Vukela.LISTEN TO PODCAST