Search continues for missing 14 year old boy who was caught in rip current at Table View beach

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:21
Education GSB UCT convenor talks around diversity and inclusion of women in the workplace?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jenny Boxall - Convenor of the Developing Women in Leadership Course at the UCT GSB
125
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Mondays Cowboys and Cooks Greenpoint De Waterkant
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
We hope and believe we'll find him alive, says family of teen missing at sea
There's still no sign of the teenage boy who was swept out to sea while swimming at Table View Beach on Saturday.
9 March 2020 11:23 AM
Pupils to face disciplinary hearing after boy's finger cut off at Gauteng school
The Gauteng Education Department is investigating the circumstances that left a 12-year-old pupil without part of one of his finge...
9 March 2020 10:23 AM
Health minister confirms third case of Covid-19 in SA
The third patient is the wife of the KwaZulu-Natal man who was the first to test positive.
8 March 2020 11:05 AM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt
80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November.
7 March 2020 12:46 PM
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector
Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court.
6 March 2020 2:02 PM
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'
"The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people's savings... it's not your money!" says Solidarity's Connie Mulder.
6 March 2020 10:46 AM
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise
If it's a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB.
9 March 2020 11:18 AM
What do you think of BMW's new logo?
BMW has introduced a new brand design, but for online and offline communication only at this stage.
9 March 2020 10:18 AM
Oil crashes as Saudi Arabia declares all-out price war to punish Russia
Saudi Arabia is opening the pumps and offering massive discounts amid plummeting demand in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak.
9 March 2020 9:13 AM
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise
If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB.
9 March 2020 11:18 AM
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village
Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out.
9 March 2020 10:36 AM
What do you think of BMW's new logo?
BMW has introduced a new brand design, but for online and offline communication only at this stage.
9 March 2020 10:18 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020
The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct.
8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes
Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn.
5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday's 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour
The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race.
5 March 2020 12:21 PM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter
Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape.
7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie'
'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020.
6 March 2020 4:03 PM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children
While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work.
6 March 2020 11:06 AM
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village
Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out.
9 March 2020 10:36 AM
Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread
On Sunday Pope Francis will not deliver the prayer of the Angelus from an open window overlooking St Peters Square as is tradition...
8 March 2020 9:10 AM
How Covid-19 has impacted the globe - a view from space
The New York Times created a video to compare satellite images of locations around the globe before and after the outbreak.
6 March 2020 8:47 AM
Search continues for missing 14 year old boy who was caught in rip current at Table View beach
Search continues for missing 14 year old boy who was caught in rip current at Table View beach
Search continues for missing 14 year old boy who was caught in rip current at Table View beach
Certifies Financial Planner Paul Roelofse talks about 3 things that turn investing into speculating
9 March 2020 11:26 AM
DF Malan making great strides to become a zero waste school
9 March 2020 11:07 AM
After the weekend Coronavirus Update in SA and Internationally
9 March 2020 10:56 AM
Appeal For Brendan Goldie for open heart surgery
9 March 2020 10:41 AM
BBC
9 March 2020 10:29 AM
Pick n Pay responds to hand sanitiser price hike claims
9 March 2020 10:13 AM
Primary school learners fingers cut off at Gauteng school
9 March 2020 10:09 AM
Barbs Wire
9 March 2020 10:03 AM
Controversial New Nature Reserve By Laws by CoCT Restricting Private Researchers
6 March 2020 12:36 PM
Covid-19 test available to South African public from today (Monday, 9 March)
Local Lifestyle
Oil crashes as Saudi Arabia declares all-out price war to punish Russia
Business
You don't qualify for sick leave if you're put into enforced quarantine
Local
Stop the stigma around coronavirus, Mkhize urges South Africans
9 March 2020 10:20 AM
DA demands details of decision to place Tshwane under administration
9 March 2020 9:48 AM
Water supply to 3 defaulting municipalities to be reduced
9 March 2020 9:40 AM
