Staurt Banner (87) on completing Cape Town Cycle Tour in under 5 hours

Today at 16:20 Crimes at sea cripple sustainable development Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Carina Bruwer - PhD candidate with the Centre of Criminology at the University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 16:55 Cars with Juliet Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Juliet McGuire

125 125

Today at 17:05 A corruption amnesty would help South Africa escape the bonds of State Capture Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Robert Applebaum - Webber Wentzel partner

125 125

Today at 17:20 Playing high level sport without spectators Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ross Tucker - Sport Scientist

125 125