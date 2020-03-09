Taste Test Mondays Cowboys and Cooks Greenpoint De Waterkant

Streaming issues?
Report here
play_arrow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Listen Live
|
View Article
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Interact
Schedule
Latest
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:50
Thats a wrap on the Cape Town Cycle Tour 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bellairs - Tour director at Cape Town Cycle Tour
Mastoera Esterhuizen
125
Today at 16:10
Oil price plunges over 30 percent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe - Economist at Nedbank
125
Today at 16:20
Crimes at sea cripple sustainable development
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carina Bruwer - PhD candidate with the Centre of Criminology at the University of Cape Town
125
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
125
Today at 17:05
A corruption amnesty would help South Africa escape the bonds of State Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Applebaum - Webber Wentzel partner
125
Today at 17:20
Playing high level sport without spectators
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker - Sport Scientist
125
Today at 17:46
Ann Napolitano speaks about her new novel, Dear Edward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ann Napolitano - Author
125
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
play_arrow
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro
Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Handbook offers SA teachers lessons on how to handle violent pupils at schools
The SA Council for Educators (Sace) has drafted a handbook on how teachers should deal with violent situations and unruly pupils.
9 March 2020 2:03 PM
We hope and believe we'll find him alive, says family of teen missing at sea
There's still no sign of the teenage boy who was swept out to sea while swimming at Table View Beach on Saturday.
9 March 2020 11:23 AM
View all Local
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt
80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November.
7 March 2020 12:46 PM
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector
Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court.
6 March 2020 2:02 PM
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'
"The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder.
6 March 2020 10:46 AM
View all Politics
Rand crashes to all-time low against Japanese yen, 4-year low against US dollar
The South African rand is crumbling against just about every major currency.
9 March 2020 1:14 PM
Public holidays 'season' is upon us, but can you be forced to work?
Labour Law Specialist Puke Maserumule explains the dos and don'ts.
9 March 2020 11:41 AM
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise
If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB.
9 March 2020 11:18 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village
Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out.
9 March 2020 10:36 AM
What do you think of BMW's new logo?
BMW has introduced a new brand design, but for online and offline communication only at this stage.
9 March 2020 10:18 AM
Covid-19 test available to South African public from today (Monday, 9 March)
Set your mind at ease. “We will assist you. Come to a Lancet lab. Come have a chat with us,” says virologist Prof Eftyhia Vardas.
9 March 2020 10:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020
The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct.
8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes
Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn.
5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour
The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race.
5 March 2020 12:21 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter
Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape.
7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie'
'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020.
6 March 2020 4:03 PM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children
While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work.
6 March 2020 11:06 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village
Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out.
9 March 2020 10:36 AM
Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread
On Sunday Pope Francis will not deliver the prayer of the Angelus from an open window overlooking St Peters Square as is tradition...
8 March 2020 9:10 AM
How Covid-19 has impacted the globe - a view from space
The New York Times created a video to compare satellite images of locations around the globe before and after the outbreak.
6 March 2020 8:47 AM
View all World
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine
Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women.
5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free
One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release.
3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills
Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments.
2 March 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved |
Terms & Conditions |
Privacy Policy |
PAIA
Podcasts
Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Taste Test Mondays Cowboys and Cooks Greenpoint De Waterkant
Taste Test Mondays Cowboys and Cooks Greenpoint De Waterkant
play_arrow
Listen to podcast
Taste Test Mondays Cowboys and Cooks Greenpoint De Waterkant
Share This:
More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies
Staurt Banner (87) on completing Cape Town Cycle Tour in under 5 hours
9 March 2020 11:51 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
Education GSB UCT convenor talks around diversity and inclusion of women in the workplace?
9 March 2020 11:40 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
Certifies Financial Planner Paul Roelofse talks about 3 things that turn investing into speculating
9 March 2020 11:26 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
DF Malan making great strides to become a zero waste school
9 March 2020 11:07 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
After the weekend Coronavirus Update in SA and Internationally
9 March 2020 10:56 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
Appeal For Brendan Goldie for open heart surgery
9 March 2020 10:41 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
BBC
9 March 2020 10:29 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
Search continues for missing 14 year old boy who was caught in rip current at Table View beach
9 March 2020 10:16 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
Pick n Pay responds to hand sanitiser price hike claims
9 March 2020 10:13 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
Trending
[JUST IN] Four new confirmed cases of coronavirus in SA
Sasol share price collapses 45% in minutes on Saudi Arabia oil price war
Business
Age is only a number, says 87-year-old who bagged gold medal at #CTCycleTour2020
Local
Highlights
Omotoso sex trafficking trial postponed as State changes prosecutor
9 March 2020 1:47 PM
Stocks plunge on JSE as fears over coronavirus mount
9 March 2020 1:14 PM
Zikalala: KZN couple diagnosed with coronavirus steadily improving
9 March 2020 1:10 PM
- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved |
Terms & Conditions |
Privacy Policy |
PAIA