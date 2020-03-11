Barbs Wire - Coronavirus

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman
Kieno speaks to Muhammed Goolab Exco member of the South African Reward Association for his thoughts on this topic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub and Tembinkosi Bonakele Commissioner for the Competition CommissionLISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman,LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jonathan Cherry | Director at Cherryflava Media.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Competition Commission is holding a media briefing today to announce a settlement agreement with Vodacom on data prices. The Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel, and Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub will be present when the announcement is made.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Capetonian Amy Pittiway stuck in Wuhan for the latest on her quarantine & possible evacuationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Eskom COO Jan OberholzerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Enver Duminy CEO at Cape Town Tourism.
International & local tourism has been one of the first casualties in the Corona Virus
scare. Despite no official ban on local and international travel tourist are cancelling
holidays , China one of SA's top tourist markets has issued a ban on outbound tourism,
while airlines around the world are also either suspending or scaling back services in
and out of the country.