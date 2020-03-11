The World of Advertising

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:32
We profile Multi-Instrumentalist Reinhardt Buhr
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town refugees must reintegrate or be repatriated, says Motsoaledi Minister Aaron Motsoaledi warns refugees that they may be repatriated if they refuse to reintegrate back into local communities. 10 March 2020 4:44 PM
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness... 10 March 2020 3:29 PM
Is a register for habitual racists what SA needs? William Bird weighs in Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says a national register for habitual racists will not tackle the roots of racism in... 10 March 2020 10:27 AM
View all Local
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
View all Politics
Russia declares war on the US shale oil industry The United States is the world’s largest oil producer but its industry is built on debt – a weakness Vladimir Putin is exploiting. 11 March 2020 10:07 AM
Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings Britehouse, Internet Solutions, Systems Integration and ContinuitySA are being folded into existing Dimension Data businesses. 10 March 2020 7:58 PM
Vodacom to cut data prices by 30 per cent from April - who benefits? The news broke on Tuesday that Vodacom is to cut data prices drastically. 10 March 2020 7:28 PM
View all Business
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness... 10 March 2020 3:29 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
View all Sport
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
[LISTEN] Man describes life under lockdown in Italy: 'Nothing to go crazy about' A man currently locked down in Lake Como, in northern Italy’s Lombardy region, describes the situation in the coronavirus quaranti... 9 March 2020 5:59 PM
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out. 9 March 2020 10:36 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

Today with Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
The World of Advertising

The World of Advertising

Kieno speaks to Jonathan Cherry | Director at Cherryflava Media.



More episodes from Today with Kieno Kammies

How happy are we as South Africans-the latest Happiness Index gives us the answers

11 March 2020 10:59 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Corona Virus vs the Gig Economy

11 March 2020 10:33 AM

Kieno speaks to Muhammed Goolab Exco member of the South African Reward Association for his thoughts on this topic.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vodacom explains the dropping of data prices from 1 April 2020

11 March 2020 10:28 AM

Kieno speaks to Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub and Tembinkosi Bonakele Commissioner for the Competition Commission

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line: Pillows

11 March 2020 9:57 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #CoronaVirusUpdate

11 March 2020 9:52 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman,

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Competition Commission to announce new data prices today

10 March 2020 11:48 AM

The Competition Commission is holding a media briefing today to announce a settlement agreement with Vodacom on data prices. The Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel, and Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub will be present when the announcement is made.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We get the latest from South Africans who are still in Wuhan China

10 March 2020 11:31 AM

Kieno speaks to Capetonian Amy Pittiway stuck in Wuhan for the latest on her quarantine & possible evacuation

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskoms' Jan Oberholzer

10 March 2020 11:28 AM

Kieno speaks to Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tourism in the time of coronavirus

10 March 2020 10:09 AM

Kieno speaks to Enver Duminy CEO at Cape Town Tourism.

International & local tourism has been one of the first casualties in the Corona Virus
scare. Despite no official ban on local and international travel tourist are cancelling
holidays , China one of SA's top tourist markets has issued a ban on outbound tourism,
while airlines around the world are also either suspending or scaling back services in
and out of the country.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[JUST IN] Western Cape gets its first confirmed case of COVID-19

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Russia declares war on the US shale oil industry

Business

EWN Highlights

WC govt to spend R4bn on safety projects over three years

11 March 2020 9:57 AM

Scathing court ruling against Mkhwebane 'could bolster' case for her removal

11 March 2020 9:51 AM

10 people killed, several injured in head-on collision in Eldorado Park

11 March 2020 9:04 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA