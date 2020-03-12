Barbs Wire - Ndlovu Youth Choir coronavirus song

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
Herd mentality & panic buying
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Charissa Bloomberg - Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training
Today at 11:05
We talk parenting with stand up comedian Nik Rabinowitz
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nik Rabinowitz - Stand-up comedian at ...
Today at 11:32
UJ develops intelligent technology to monitor health conditions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wesley Doorsamy
Today at 11:45
6 Pocket sized tech devices to help you ward off threats and keep you safe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Latest Local
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir busting coronavirus myths a breath of fresh air The youth choir took to social media with a video encouraging people to wash hands and foot bump rather than shake hands. 12 March 2020 9:54 AM
WC Fedhasa agrees it should formulate virus advisory ASAP, at John's urging Jeff Rosenberg agrees with John Maytham that another 48 hours to advise local hospitality industry does not translate into 'soon'. 11 March 2020 6:22 PM
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret' DA MP Belinda Bozzoli decided to post these details after former EFF MP Godrich Gardee slated the salary as 'disgusting.' 12 March 2020 8:48 AM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
Mkhwebane lacked basic understanding of the law in CR17 probe, court finds The Public Protector was reckless in reaching serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her report into the CR17 campa... 11 March 2020 11:18 AM
'Business rescue of SOEs will occur more often. We need to learn fast!' SAA is a case study for business rescue in the SOE space, says Edcon’s business rescue practitioner Advocate Sello Alcock. 12 March 2020 9:53 AM
Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms. 11 March 2020 8:07 PM
Growthpoint warns current economic climate weighs heavily on its properties. Growthpoint says the macro-economic environment in SA continues to weigh heavily on its properties. 11 March 2020 7:43 PM
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
[TUNE IN AFTER 2PM] Airline response to teen sexual harassment claim on flight Wendy Knowler shares airline response with Pippa Hudson after a mom claimed teen daughter harassed and groped on long-haul flight. 11 March 2020 12:05 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Today With Kieno Kammies
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.



News from Europe with Deutsche Well

12 March 2020 10:37 AM

Kieno speaks to Isaac Mugabi Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle.

Status update on Coronavirus in Cape Town

12 March 2020 10:33 AM

Kieno speaks to Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

Open Line: CoronaVirus

12 March 2020 9:49 AM
Western Cape confirms first COVID-19 case

11 March 2020 11:48 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Beth Engelbrecht - HOD western cape health live with Kieno after announcment of first WC corona patient

South Africans-the latest Happiness Index gives us the answers

11 March 2020 10:59 AM

Kieno speaks to Professor Talita Greyling Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg.

Corona Virus vs the Gig Economy

11 March 2020 10:33 AM

Kieno speaks to Muhammed Goolab Exco member of the South African Reward Association for his thoughts on this topic.

Vodacom explains the dropping of data prices from 1 April 2020

11 March 2020 10:28 AM

Kieno speaks to Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub and Tembinkosi Bonakele Commissioner for the Competition Commission

Open Line: Pillows

11 March 2020 9:57 AM
Barbs Wire - #CoronaVirusUpdate

11 March 2020 9:52 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman,

Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret'

Politics

[UPDATE] Officials tracking down locals who were exposed to WC covid-19 patient

Emirates dodges pressing questions about CT teen's harassment ordeal on flight

Business

Eskom: Koeberg plant back online, but load shedding continues

12 March 2020 9:16 AM

Mkhize to meet with all health MECs over coronavirus outbreak

12 March 2020 8:59 AM

Tygerberg Hospital sets up coronavirus isolation unit

12 March 2020 7:58 AM

