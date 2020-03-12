UJ develops intelligent technology to monitor health conditions

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Today at 14:07
Coronavirus special segment - Dr Claudia Gray
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Claudia Gray - Associate Professor of Pediatrics at UCT and Vincent Pallotti Hospital
Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC There aren't yet any symptomatic cases linked to the Cape Town man diagnosed with coronavirus this week, according to the MEC. 12 March 2020 12:33 PM
[UPDATE] 'This virus is going to the next level' Mia Lindeque gives an update after news broke this morning of a Free State man who tested positive without travelling abroad. 12 March 2020 10:59 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir busting coronavirus myths is a breath of fresh air The youth choir took to social media with a video encouraging people to wash hands and foot bump rather than shake hands. 12 March 2020 9:54 AM
Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret' DA MP Belinda Bozzoli decided to post these details after former EFF MP Godrich Gardee slated the salary as 'disgusting.' 12 March 2020 8:48 AM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
Mkhwebane lacked basic understanding of the law in CR17 probe, court finds The Public Protector was reckless in reaching serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her report into the CR17 campa... 11 March 2020 11:18 AM
'Business rescue of SOEs will occur more often. We need to learn fast!' SAA is a case study for business rescue in the SOE space, says Edcon’s business rescue practitioner Advocate Sello Alcock. 12 March 2020 9:53 AM
Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms. 11 March 2020 8:07 PM
Growthpoint warns current economic climate weighs heavily on its properties. Growthpoint says the macro-economic environment in SA continues to weigh heavily on its properties. 11 March 2020 7:43 PM
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
UJ develops intelligent technology to monitor health conditions

UJ develops intelligent technology to monitor health conditions

Kieno speaks to Wesley Doorsamy, an Asscociate Professor and researcher at UJ's IIS.



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

6 Pocket sized tech devices to help you ward off threats and keep you safe

12 March 2020 12:17 PM

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za

Parenting with stand up comedian Nik Rabinowitz

12 March 2020 11:42 AM

Kieno speaks to Nik Rabinowitz Stand-up comedian.

Herd mentality & panic buying

12 March 2020 11:14 AM

Kieno speaks to Charissa Bloomberg Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training.

Stage 4 loadshedding was triggered by a fault at the Koeberg Nuclear power plant?

12 March 2020 10:52 AM

Kieno speaks to Eskoms chief nuclear officer, Riedwaan Bacardi.

Century City Convention Centre and Hotels hit hard by Covid-19

12 March 2020 10:45 AM

Kieno speaks to Century City Convention Center's CEO Gary Knoetze and Sisa Ntshona,CEO of SA Toruism.

News from Europe with Deutsche Well

12 March 2020 10:37 AM

Kieno speaks to Isaac Mugabi Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle.

Status update on Coronavirus in Cape Town

12 March 2020 10:33 AM

Kieno speaks to Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

Barbs Wire - Ndlovu Youth Choir coronavirus song

12 March 2020 9:58 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Open Line: CoronaVirus

12 March 2020 9:49 AM
[UPDATE] 'This virus is going to the next level'

Emirates dodges pressing questions about CT teen's harassment ordeal on flight

Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret'

Building at UKZN’s Edgewood Campus set alight

12 March 2020 11:34 AM

Zuma-linked businessman Roy Moodley threatened Prasa officials, inquiry told

12 March 2020 10:58 AM

NRCS: 96% of pilchards with canning deficiency recalled

12 March 2020 10:51 AM

