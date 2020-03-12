Barbs Wire - Limpopo is not a dump ground for Coronavirus

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle-Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The Better Africa Report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Coronavirus gives us an opportunity to get things right
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Update onBrendan Goldie Appeal for open heart surgery
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 15:40
Thomas Harding interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
King Dalindyebo arrested less than three months after prison release AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has been arrested at the Bumbane Great Place outside Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. 13 March 2020 9:55 AM
Report finds systemic corruption at all levels of water sector Corruption in SA's water and sanitation sector has put the water security of the entire country at risk, according to a new report... 12 March 2020 4:24 PM
Public schools don't have powers to suspend classes over covid-19, warns DBE The Health Department is the only authority that can shut down a school over a suspected coronavirus case, according to the DBE. 12 March 2020 2:44 PM
View all Local
Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting. 12 March 2020 4:54 PM
Tshwane DA councillor quits: 'EFF, ANC disruptions meant we get no work done' Johan Jansen says he has had enough and without a city manager, and an executive mayor their hands are tied. 12 March 2020 1:25 PM
Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret' DA MP Belinda Bozzoli decided to post these details after former EFF MP Godrich Gardee slated the salary as 'disgusting.' 12 March 2020 8:48 AM
View all Politics
Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards? Warren Ingram, wealth planner, has sensible advice for investors in gloomy times. 12 March 2020 8:43 PM
Covid-19: a future of work perspective The work place in times of pandemics must adjust quickly. 12 March 2020 7:56 PM
Sanlam results also hit by low economic growth Sanlam reported a large drop in profit, but operationally it is actually doing quite well. 12 March 2020 7:40 PM
View all Business
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC There aren't yet any symptomatic cases linked to the Cape Town man diagnosed with coronavirus this week, according to the MEC. 12 March 2020 12:33 PM
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Sport
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all World
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
View all Africa
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Barbs Wire - Limpopo is not a dump ground for Coronavirus

Barbs Wire - Limpopo is not a dump ground for Coronavirus



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

6 Pocket sized tech devices to help you ward off threats and keep you safe

12 March 2020 12:17 PM

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UJ develops intelligent technology to monitor health conditions

12 March 2020 11:51 AM

Kieno speaks to Wesley Doorsamy, an Asscociate Professor and researcher at UJ's IIS.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parenting with stand up comedian Nik Rabinowitz

12 March 2020 11:42 AM

Kieno speaks to Nik Rabinowitz Stand-up comedian.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Herd mentality & panic buying

12 March 2020 11:14 AM

Kieno speaks to Charissa Bloomberg Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stage 4 loadshedding was triggered by a fault at the Koeberg Nuclear power plant?

12 March 2020 10:52 AM

Kieno speaks to Eskoms chief nuclear officer, Riedwaan Bacardi.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Century City Convention Centre and Hotels hit hard by Covid-19

12 March 2020 10:45 AM

Kieno speaks to Century City Convention Center's CEO Gary Knoetze and Sisa Ntshona,CEO of SA Toruism.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

News from Europe with Deutsche Well

12 March 2020 10:37 AM

Kieno speaks to Isaac Mugabi Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Status update on Coronavirus in Cape Town

12 March 2020 10:33 AM

Kieno speaks to Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Ndlovu Youth Choir coronavirus song

12 March 2020 9:58 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA's first quarantine site confirmed as The Ranch Resort, Polokwane

Local

Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears

Lifestyle Local

Sasol shares fall yet another 40% in an hour (it’s down 95% since April 2019)

Business

EWN Highlights

DBE: COVID-19 guidelines created to minimise disruptions to schools

13 March 2020 9:56 AM

Coronavirus: Wits University medical student placed in self-isolation

13 March 2020 9:51 AM

4 people killed in Soshanguve head-on collision

13 March 2020 9:07 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA