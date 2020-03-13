Update on Brendan Goldie Appeal for open heart surgery

Brendan Goldie is a 29 year old who is currently in need of emergency funding to undergo open heart surgery. Because of a 6 month back log at Groote Schuur, His mom is now forced to raise funds to have it done sooner. Doctors say that his heart is enlarged because of all the strain and if he does not get the surgery done soon he may die.