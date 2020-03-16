Barbs Wire - Coronavirus

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:05
Judge Parker questions his own original perception of alleged assault by Judge Hlophe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town private hospital denies 'turning away' man for Covid-19 testing Melomed Mitchells Plain Hospital says the patient did not fit the criteria for coronavirus testing after staff asked him screening... 16 March 2020 11:46 AM
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster. 15 March 2020 8:22 PM
[VIDEO] Fire breaks out at the foot of Table Mountain, spreads to Lion's Head Fire crews responded to a blaze that started along Tafelberg Road. Strong winds fanned the flames which have now reached Lion's H... 15 March 2020 1:47 PM
View all Local
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-1... 15 March 2020 10:08 AM
Jacob Zuma loses SCA appeal bid to have corruption trial stopped Former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to stop his corruption trial from going ahead has been rejected. 13 March 2020 3:34 PM
UKZN expells 2000 'professional students' UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane slams label 'professional students' and disputes students have been excluded. 13 March 2020 1:32 PM
View all Politics
Primedia Broadcasting CEO Eric D'Oliveira placed on special leave Acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams wrote to staff saying that D'Oliveira had been placed on special leave but advanced no reasons f... 13 March 2020 3:22 PM
Fuel prices will almost certainly fall sharply in April – AA The rand is weak, but not weak enough to spoil the oil price party for South African consumers. 13 March 2020 2:45 PM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
View all Business
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC There aren't yet any symptomatic cases linked to the Cape Town man diagnosed with coronavirus this week, according to the MEC. 12 March 2020 12:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[UPDATE] CT Jazz Fest will definitely happen at later stage, says Billy Domingo Organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival have postponed the event due to the risk posed by the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 5:57 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 March 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 13 March 2020 5:40 PM
AfrikaBurn 2020 cancelled as Covid-19 cases increase in SA Popular desert festival AfrikaBurn has cancelled its annual event in the Northern Cape in light of the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Singing Italians show united spirit during coronavirus lockdown Videos of isolated Italians singing from their balconies together, and a tenor in Florence, are goosebump moments. 16 March 2020 10:12 AM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
View all World
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
View all Africa
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Barbs Wire - Coronavirus

Barbs Wire - Coronavirus



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Taste Test Monday De Siena Family pizza

16 March 2020 12:22 PM

Enrico De Siena - co-founder of Posticino  & Ciro De Siena - coowner, Posticino City Bowl

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Distance Learning

16 March 2020 11:56 AM

Jeremy speaks to Dr Tim London Senior Lecture & Head of innovation @ GSB

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse

16 March 2020 11:34 AM

Guest: Paul Roelofse

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coronavirus sports events cancelled

16 March 2020 10:44 AM

Jeremy speaks to BBC Journalist, Partner Hub

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line: Coronavirus

16 March 2020 10:20 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Melomed Private hospital allegedly refused to test a patient for Coronavirus?

16 March 2020 10:14 AM

Spokesperson for Melomed Priavte hospital Shameema Adams

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Brendan Goldie Appeal for open heart surgery

13 March 2020 12:24 PM

Brendan Goldie is a 29 year old who is currently in need of emergency funding to undergo open heart surgery. Because of a 6 month back log at Groote Schuur, His mom is now forced to raise funds to have it done sooner. Doctors say that his heart is enlarged because of all the strain and if he does not get the surgery done soon he may die.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Better Africa Report

13 March 2020 11:56 AM

Kieno speaks to Vuyisha Kabata

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Decision making process before cancelling a concert, sporting event due to Corona pandemic

13 March 2020 10:58 AM

Kieno speaks to Saskia Falken Hickey Senior Marketing Manager Primedia Western Cape & Whelan Bester Brand Activations Manager to talk about what goes on behind the scenes in setting up such a big event & how a decision to cancel or go ahead is made and John Langford, Chief Operating officer for AEG Europe.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19

Local

Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO

Local Opinion Africa

Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware

Lifestyle Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Two months on and still no trace of baby Kwahlelwa Tiwane

16 March 2020 10:31 AM

Parly cancels sittings amid state of national disaster

16 March 2020 10:27 AM

WATCH LIVE: Health Minister: Growth in coronavirus cases is explosive

16 March 2020 10:05 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA