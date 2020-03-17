Potential impact of coronavirus on local business with Cape Chamber of Commerce

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Health and Wellness-How Corona could shape the workplace
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
When is a domestic flight "essential"?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 11:45
AD Feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
'Ramaphosa ticked all the boxes for crisis communication from a leader' Former CoCT communications director and now independent consultant Pieter Cronje says Rampahosa's address was a job well done. 17 March 2020 9:20 AM
MEC says WC govt devising plan on how to support pupils as schools close Education MEC Debbie Schafer says various departments in the province are discussing ways to mitigate the impact of the shutdown. 16 March 2020 5:23 PM
The plot above us burst into flames - resident recalls Table Mountain evacuation Cape Town resident Vanessa Raphaely describes how her family was evacuated from their home during the fire along Table Mountain. 16 March 2020 4:38 PM
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted. 16 March 2020 1:08 PM
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster. 15 March 2020 8:22 PM
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-1... 15 March 2020 10:08 AM
Planned economic reforms need to be fast-tracked - what are the options? What steps can a government take to support the economy? 16 March 2020 9:03 PM
Wedding planning business faces massive complexities with the 100 people-limit Any gathering of more than 100 people has been banned to limit the effect of the coronavirus on South Africans. 16 March 2020 7:59 PM
Sun International - 'too early to say what impact Coronavirus might have' It's too early to see the impact of coronavirus on the industry - but Sun International is ensuring a safe environment for guests. 16 March 2020 7:32 PM
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono. 16 March 2020 3:06 PM
South African working in China shares advice on how to survive in isolation Chester Malgas spent six weeks in mandatory isolation during the lockdown in China. He recounts his experience and shares some tip... 17 March 2020 11:13 AM
[VIDEO] Actor Idris Elba took to Twitter saying he had Covid-19 He says he has experienced no symptoms so far but had been in contact with someone who had tested positive, and so got tested. 17 March 2020 10:52 AM
A diary of one man's Covid-19 illness Chris Gough is recovering from Covid-19 and wants to share his symptoms, and experience in the hope of helping others. 17 March 2020 10:13 AM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Potential impact of coronavirus on local business with Cape Chamber of Commerce

Potential impact of coronavirus on local business with Cape Chamber of Commerce

Geoff Jacobs | President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry



Public transport in the age of coronavirus

17 March 2020 10:38 AM

Doctoral researcher at UCT's Centre for Transport Studies Mickhail Manuel.

Contingency plans for Covid-19

17 March 2020 9:58 AM

Lungi Mtshali

Barbs Wire

17 March 2020 9:48 AM
Taste Test Monday De Siena Family pizza

16 March 2020 12:22 PM

Enrico De Siena - co-founder of Posticino  & Ciro De Siena - coowner, Posticino City Bowl

Distance Learning

16 March 2020 11:56 AM

Jeremy speaks to Dr Tim London Senior Lecture & Head of innovation @ GSB

Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse

16 March 2020 11:34 AM

Guest: Paul Roelofse

Coronavirus sports events cancelled

16 March 2020 10:44 AM

Jeremy speaks to BBC Journalist, Partner Hub

Open Line: Coronavirus

16 March 2020 10:20 AM
Melomed Private hospital allegedly refused to test a patient for Coronavirus?

16 March 2020 10:14 AM

Spokesperson for Melomed Priavte hospital Shameema Adams

Trending

[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19

Local

[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa

Lifestyle Entertainment

[VIDEOS] Closed aquarium's penguins let loose to explore is a cuteness overload

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

IEC seeks postponement of by-elections due to COVID-19

17 March 2020 7:26 AM

Amazon boosts pay, recruitment as virus triggers demand

17 March 2020 5:56 AM

UN Security Council halts meetings due to coronavirus epidemic

17 March 2020 5:49 AM

