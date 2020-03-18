Barbs Wire

City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien on the line regarding awareness about Covid-19 in informal settlementsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeremy speaks to Henry De Grass | General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security AgencyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeremy speaks to Joseph Selolo Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeremy speaks to CEO of Spear REIT Limited, Quintin RossiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeremy speaks to Solly Moeng brand reputation management adviser and CEO of strategic corporate communications consultancy DonValley Reputation Managers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Following the announcement by the President that schools will be closed from today
until after the Easter sholiday due to the outbreak of Covid-19, an initiative to assist
these children was launched to assist.
Jeremy speaks to Brad Stern Founder at Superiate.
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jonathon Cherry, Director of CherryFlava MediaLISTEN TO PODCAST