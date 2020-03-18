Barbs Wire

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19: NICD investigating chains of local transmission in SA The NICD's Professor Cheryl Cohen says the Covid-19 virus has not yet reached the stage of widespread community transmission in SA... 18 March 2020 2:11 PM
Lancet Labs: We are reserving testing for symptomatic patients Dr Eftyhia Vardas says there is no dire shortage of test kits yet as they are diversifying and using a variety of different kits. 18 March 2020 1:05 PM
Limit on standing MyCiTi passengers as City takes measures for public transport The City of Cape Town has laid out a number of precautionary measures taken for commuters using public transport in light of Covid... 18 March 2020 10:08 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted. 16 March 2020 1:08 PM
View all Politics
When the coronavirus default tsunami hits, how will banks respond? This edition of Consumer Corner looks at how lay-offs, closures and quarantine will impact people's income and ability to repay d... 18 March 2020 8:03 PM
Writing the operating manual for humans Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads. 18 March 2020 7:38 PM
'Restrictive monetary policy bereft of reason' says top economist The chance of lower interest rates and how this will incentivise demand is discussed on The Money Show tonight. 18 March 2020 7:31 PM
View all Business
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going. 18 March 2020 1:10 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right. 17 March 2020 2:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Barbs Wire

Barbs Wire



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Awareness about Covid-19 in informal settlements

18 March 2020 12:13 PM

City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien on the line regarding awareness about Covid-19 in informal settlements

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pension payouts and Covid-19 readiness

18 March 2020 11:51 AM

Jeremy speaks to Henry De Grass | General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Price gouging

18 March 2020 11:22 AM

Jeremy speaks to Joseph Selolo Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Self quarantine units at a Cape Town hotel

18 March 2020 10:40 AM

Jeremy speaks to CEO of Spear REIT Limited, Quintin Rossi

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can SA afford a coronavirus stimulus package?

18 March 2020 10:23 AM

Jeremy speaks to Solly Moeng brand reputation management adviser and CEO of strategic corporate communications consultancy DonValley Reputation Managers.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cans with purpose

18 March 2020 10:03 AM

Following the announcement by the President that schools will be closed from today
until after the Easter sholiday due to the outbreak of Covid-19, an initiative to assist
these children was launched to assist.

Jeremy speaks to Brad Stern Founder at Superiate.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Trump spoke about coronavirus

18 March 2020 9:59 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line: Covid19

18 March 2020 9:55 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World of advertising

17 March 2020 12:01 PM

Jonathon Cherry, Director of CherryFlava Media

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness: How Corona could shape the workplace

17 March 2020 11:51 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 116, with 12 local transmissions

Local

'The world economy is now in a recession'

Business

Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings

Business Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Merkel calls coronavirus 'biggest challenge since WW2'

18 March 2020 8:21 PM

CGCSA: Retailers have committed to control panic buying amid COVID-19 fears

18 March 2020 7:39 PM

WHO chief says COVID-19 'enemy against humanity'

18 March 2020 7:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA