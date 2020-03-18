Contingency plans for Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Does your life insurance cover death by Covid-19?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Small Businesses trying to survive
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Restaurant Industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Psychology , continuing our talk on empathy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bloomberg Charissa - Psychologist at ...
Latest Local
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Oranjezicht market suspended, but fresh produce boxes now available to order The Oranjezicht City Farm and its Market has been closed to the public, however, people can pre-order boxes of fresh fruits and ve... 18 March 2020 4:20 PM
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi. 18 March 2020 2:13 PM
When the coronavirus default tsunami hits, how will banks respond? This edition of Consumer Corner looks at how lay-offs, closures and quarantine will impact people's income and ability to repay d... 18 March 2020 8:03 PM
Writing the operating manual for humans Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads. 18 March 2020 7:38 PM
'Restrictive monetary policy bereft of reason' says top economist The chance of lower interest rates and how this will incentivise demand is discussed on The Money Show tonight. 18 March 2020 7:31 PM
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going. 18 March 2020 1:10 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right. 17 March 2020 2:07 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
South African working in China shares advice on how to survive in isolation Chester Malgas spent six weeks in mandatory isolation during the lockdown in China. He recounts his experience and shares some tip... 17 March 2020 11:13 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Contingency plans for Covid-19

Contingency plans for Covid-19

Lungi Mtshali



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Awareness about Covid-19 in informal settlements

18 March 2020 12:13 PM

City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien on the line regarding awareness about Covid-19 in informal settlements

Pension payouts and Covid-19 readiness

18 March 2020 11:51 AM

Jeremy speaks to Henry De Grass | General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency

Price gouging

18 March 2020 11:22 AM

Jeremy speaks to Joseph Selolo Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission.

Self quarantine units at a Cape Town hotel

18 March 2020 10:40 AM

Jeremy speaks to CEO of Spear REIT Limited, Quintin Rossi

Can SA afford a coronavirus stimulus package?

18 March 2020 10:23 AM

Jeremy speaks to Solly Moeng brand reputation management adviser and CEO of strategic corporate communications consultancy DonValley Reputation Managers.

Cans with purpose

18 March 2020 10:03 AM

Following the announcement by the President that schools will be closed from today
until after the Easter sholiday due to the outbreak of Covid-19, an initiative to assist
these children was launched to assist.

Jeremy speaks to Brad Stern Founder at Superiate.

Barbs Wire - Trump spoke about coronavirus

18 March 2020 9:59 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Open Line: Covid19

18 March 2020 9:55 AM
The World of advertising

17 March 2020 12:01 PM

Jonathon Cherry, Director of CherryFlava Media

Health and Wellness: How Corona could shape the workplace

17 March 2020 11:51 AM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm

Politics Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 116, with 12 local transmissions

Local

'The world economy is now in a recession'

Business

Lesotho declares national emergency over COVID-19 outbreak

19 March 2020 7:43 AM

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, you need to notify the police about funerals, weddings

19 March 2020 7:37 AM

Nehawu to go ahead with protest despite coronavirus outbreak

19 March 2020 6:56 AM

