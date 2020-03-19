Open Line: Covid19

Jeremy speaks to Sharissa Bloomberg PsychologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeremy speaks to Dr Beth Engelbrecht Head of the Dept of Health in the Western CapeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeremy speaks to John Manyike Old Mutual's Head of FInancial educationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeremy speaks to Henry Ludski owner of printing comapny free mask.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara FriedmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien on the line regarding awareness about Covid-19 in informal settlementsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeremy speaks to Henry De Grass | General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security AgencyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeremy speaks to Joseph Selolo Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeremy speaks to CEO of Spear REIT Limited, Quintin RossiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeremy speaks to Solly Moeng brand reputation management adviser and CEO of strategic corporate communications consultancy DonValley Reputation Managers.LISTEN TO PODCAST